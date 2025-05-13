Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6 Images: Pedro Pascal's Joel Returns

Joel's back in a big way in the image gallery for HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6.

Jesse's (Young Mazino) surprising and well-timed return, the introduction of spores, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) introducing Nora (Tati Gabrielle) to the business end of a pipe were just of the headlines coming out of last week's episode of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel), Ramsey, Kaitlin Dever (Abby), and Isabela Merced (Dina)-starring The Last of Us Season 2. But the biggest eyeball-grabber was Joel's return – not literally, of course. But it was a signal that we have a major flashback on the way this weekend with the season's sixth episode – one that includes Joe Pantoliano's Eugene Lynden, too. While the episode trailer that was released makes it clear that we're getting Pascal back in a big way this weekend, the image gallery that was just released drives that point home even further.

HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6 Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6: Directed by Neil Druckmann and written by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, and Craig Mazin, here's a preview of this weekend's chapter, followed by the official image gallery, a look behind the scenes of the season's fourth episode, and the latest edition of the show's official podcast.

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time"), Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen), and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

