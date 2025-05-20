Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2 Finale Preview; Mazin on Needing Season 4

Along with the image gallery and sneak peek at the Season 2 finale of HBO's Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, and Isabela Merced-starring The Last of Us, Mazin discusses the series needing a fourth season to tell the story the right way.

This past weekend's episode of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), and Isabela Merced (Dina)-starring The Last of Us Season 2 took us back in time to answers some crucial questions involving Joel, Ellie, and Gail's (Catherine O'Hara) husband, Joe Pantoliano's Eugene. To say that the hour was epic in terms of emotions, heartbreak, and regret (and having no regrets) wouldn't be doing "The Price" justice. But as we saw at the end of the episode, you can only escape the here and now for so long, and that brings us to our first preview for this weekend's season finale. But before we get to that, Mazin had some thoughts to share with Collider regarding the show's future, and needing more than Season 3 to tell their story.

Mazin on Season 3 (and Needing Season 4): "There are natural perforations in the narrative where you can go, 'Okay, let's tear it here.' I think there's a decent chance that Season 3 will be longer than Season 2, just because the manner of that narrative and the opportunities it affords us are a little different. The thing about Joel's death is that it's so impactful. It's such a narrative nuclear bomb that it's hard to wander away from it. We can't really take a break and move off to the side and do a Bill and Frank story. I'm not sure that will necessarily be true for Season 3. I think we'll have a little more room there. But certainly, there's no way to complete this narrative in a third season. Hopefully, we'll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That's the most likely outcome."

HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 Finale Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7: Directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado and written by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, and Craig Mazin, here's a preview of this weekend's chapter, followed by the updated official image gallery, a look behind the scenes of S02E06: "The Price," and the latest edition of the show's official podcast.

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time"), Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen), and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!