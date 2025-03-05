Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2: Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach & More Cast

Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke, and Noah Lamanna are set for HBO's The Last of Us Season 2.

With a little more than a month to go until the second season of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us hits our screens, we've got some big casting news to pass along. Variety is reporting exclusively that Joe Pantoliano (Bad Boys for Life), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Ben Ahlers (The Gilded Age), Hettienne Park (Hannibal), Robert John Burke (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Noah Lamanna (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) have joined the supporting cast.

Pantoliano is set to play Eugene, a character referenced in the video game but now set to be fully fleshed out during the second season of the live-action series. Burke is set to play Seth, who runs a bar in the Jackson, Wyoming, community where Ellie and Joel live following the events of the first season. Lamanna is set as Kat, who dated Ellie before the events of the second video game. As for new additions to the story's cast, Ubach has been tapped to play a character named Hanrahan, while Ahlers plays a character named Burton, and Park is set for a character named Elise.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood during a red-carpet premiere for HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, HBO EVP and Head of Drama Francesca Orsi offered an interesting tease about what viewers can expect when the series returns – and how it's presented. "There's certain elements in terms of the various factions that are competing for survival that reveal themselves as a really intriguing survivalist group, and I think they just have a quality to them that feels distinct in how they present it," Orsi shared. "There's a certain way [the show] is presenting them in wardrobe and makeup that feels really different than the average person." In terms of the long-term plans for the series, Orsi shared that it's looking like Mazin and Druckmann's vision of four seasons will be what ends up playing out. "We don't have a complete or final plan, but I think it's looking like four seasons. I wouldn't want to confirm that, but it's looking like this season and then two more seasons after this, and we're done."

With Season 2 set to hit HBO & Max screens in April 2025, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined this season by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

