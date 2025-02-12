Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us, the last of us 2

The Last of Us Series Run "Looking Like Four Seasons": HBO EVP Orsi

HBO EVP Francesca Orsi teased Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us Season 2 and shared how many seasons they see it running.

Article Summary The Last of Us series likely to run for four seasons, says HBO EVP Francesca Orsi.

Season 2 will explore new survival factions with unique wardrobe and makeup.

The Last of Us Season 2 set to premiere on HBO in April 2025.

Show creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann will be at SXSW on March 8th.

In terms of the second season of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us, we know that the hit series is set to have a major presence at SXSW on March 8th – with Season 2 set to hit screens this April. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood during a red-carpet premiere for HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, HBO EVP and Head of Drama Francesca Orsi offered an interesting tease about what viewers can expect when the series returns – and how it's presented. "There's certain elements in terms of the various factions that are competing for survival that reveal themselves as a really intriguing survivalist group, and I think they just have a quality to them that feels distinct in how they present it," Orsi shared. "There's a certain way [the show] is presenting them in wardrobe and makeup that feels really different than the average person." In terms of the long-term plans for the series, Orsi shared that it's looking like Mazin and Druckmann's vision of four seasons will be what ends up playing out. "We don't have a complete or final plan, but I think it's looking like four seasons. I wouldn't want to confirm that, but it's looking like this season and then two more seasons after this, and we're done."

With Season 2 set to hit HBO & Max screens in April 2025, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined this season by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

