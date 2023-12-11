Posted in: CBS, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, golden globes, preview, the crown

The Last of Us, Ted Lasso & More: Golden Globes TV Noms Announced

The Last of Us, The Bear, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Barry & more have scored Golden Globes nominations.

Earlier today, Cedric "The Entertainer" & Wilmer Valderrama announced the film & television nominees for the – with the awards ceremony set to air live on CBS (and stream on Paramount+) on Sunday, January 7, 2024. On the television/streaming side of things, it's an impressive lineup of dramas and comedies that we're sure will have folks debating over who else and what else should've made the cut. On the drama side, 1923 (Paramount+), The Crown (Netflix), The Diplomat (Netflix), The Last of Us (HBO), The Morning Show (Apple TV+), and Succession (HBO) are in contention for Best Television Series (Drama). As for Best Television Series (Comedy), we have The Bear (FX), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Abbott Elementary (ABC), Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), and Barry (HBO) vying for the top honor. In addition, this year's Golden Globes sees the addition of Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television – with Ricky Gervais, Trevor Noah, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes in contention.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards: TV Nominations

Here's a rundown who who was announced earlier today – and make sure to let us know in the comments below which shows or which individuals were deserving of a little Golden Globes love:

Best Television Series, Drama

"1923" (Paramount+)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Diplomat" (Netflix)

"The Last of Us" (HBO)

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

"Succession" (HBO)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"The Bear" (FX)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Jury Duty" (Amazon Freevee)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Barry" (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — "The Last of Us"

Kieran Culkin — "Succession"

Jeremy Strong — "Succession"

Brian Cox — "Succession"

Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses"

Dominic West — "The Crown"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren — "1923"

Bella Ramsey — "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell — "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook — "Succession"

Imelda Staunton — "The Crown"

Emma Stone — "The Curse"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — "The Bear"

Natasha Lyonne — "Poker Face"

Quinta Brunson — "Abbott Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Selena Gomez — "Only Murders in the Building"

Elle Fanning – "The Great"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader — "Barry"

Steve Martin — "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short — "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel — "Shrinking"

Jason Sudeikis — "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White — "The Bear"

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — "The Morning Show"

Matthew Macfadyen — "Succession"

James Marsden — "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — "The Bear"

Alan Ruck — "Succession"

Alexander Skarsgård — "Succession"

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — "The Crown"

Abby Elliott — "The Bear"

Christina Ricci — "Yellowjackets"

J. Smith-Cameron — "Succession"

Meryl Streep — "Only Murders in the Building"

Hannah Waddingham — "Ted Lasso"

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Beef"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"All the Light We Cannot See"

"Fellow Travelers"

"Fargo"

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer — "Fellow Travelers"

Sam Claflin — "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Jon Hamm — "Fargo"

Woody Harrelson — "White House Plumbers"

David Oyelowo — "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Steven Yeun — "Beef"

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Brie Larson — "Lessons in Chemistry"

Elizabeth Olsen — "Love and Death"

Juno Temple — "Fargo"

Rachel Weisz — "Dead Ringers"

Ali Wong — "Beef"

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Harriet Sloane — "Lessons in Chemistry"

Patti Yasutake — "Beef"

Suki Waterhouse — "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Chloe Bailey — "Swarm"

Allison Williams — "Fellow Travelers"

Carla Gugino — "Fall of the House of Usher"

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — "Ricky Gervais: Armageddon"

Trevor Noah — "Trevor Noah: Where Was I"

Chris Rock — "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"

Amy Schumer — "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact"

Sarah Silverman — "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love"

Wanda Sykes — "Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer"

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards airs live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. Emmy-winning producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are set to serve as showrunners, with Weiss directing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!