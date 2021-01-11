The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix Taps Manuel Garcia-Rulfo For Series Adapt

What was CBS' loss will hopefully be a major gain for Netflix, with the streaming service announcing on Monday that it has given a series order to The Lincoln Lawyer from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Big Sky) and A+E Studios, and based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels. Based on the second book in "The Lincoln Lawyer" series (The Brass Verdict), the ten-episode first season has tapped Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven) for the lead role, returning the character of Mickey Haller back to his Latinx backstory (with Logan Marshall-Green originally set for the role in the CBS version and portrayed by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 film adaptation).

Written and executive produced by Kelley and showrunner Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife), The Lincoln Lawyer revolves around iconoclastic idealist Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. The role of Haller's second ex-wife and confidant Lorna (originally set to played by Kiele Sanchez for CBS) is being recast, while the search is still underway for a director.

On his blog, Connelly had nothing but praise for the series announcement as well as the casting of Garcia-Rulfo as the lead: "Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother. Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role – one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story. I'm thrilled to call Netflix our home. And I'm excited to bring this rich, multilayered story filled with intriguing characters and mysteries to solve to millions of viewers – both old and new fans – around the world."