The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power SDCC 2024 Hall H Plans Set

Prime Video has some big San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) plans for Patrick McKay & JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

With the second season of Patrick McKay & JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power set to ignite streaming screens beginning August 29th, Amazon's Prime Video has some big plans in store for San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024). Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that the series is set for a Hall H panel on Friday, July 26th (11:05 am to 12:15 pm) – with McKay, Payne, and member of the cast offering fans a look inside the second season – and more. Following that, a fan meet-and-greet coordinated in conjunction with the official Lord of the Rings fan site TORn (TheOneRing.net) will take place at 1:45 pm at Venue 808 – with costumes and props from the second season on display. Before those festivities kick off, Prime Video will host an exclusive invite-only press and influencer reception on Thursday, July 25th.

Middle-earth descends upon San Diego Comic-Con. Join the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Hall H on Friday, July 26. pic.twitter.com/m691XehaA5 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@TheRingsofPower) July 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look inside the second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power:

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1's epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion), Nicholas Woodeson (Rome), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (The Bay), Stuart Bowman (The Pact), Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War), William Chubb (Vampire Academy), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (Ridley Road), Selina Lo (Boss Level), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), Ciarán Hinds (Rome, Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall, Spectre), and Tanya Moodie (Motherland, Sherlock) have joined the cast for the second season. In addition, Joseph Mawle has departed the streaming series ahead of its second season, with Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) taking on the role of Orcs leader, Adar.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is executive produced by showrunners Payne, McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison – along with co-executive producer & lead director Charlotte Brändström. Kate Hazell and Helen Shang also produce – with co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Brändström will be directing four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each tapped to direct two episodes.

