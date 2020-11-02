Well, it doesn't appear that the second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian won't be suffering from a "second season slump" any time soon, if the opener "Chapter 9: The Marshal" is a sign of things to come. Only one episode in and the series already has fans buzzing over a new face (and a possible "old face" if we're reading our episode-ending tea leaves correctly): Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth, marshal of Mos Pelgo. Vanth and Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin aka "Mando" strike a deal where Vanth would return the Mandalorian armor he sporting in exchange for Mando's help in taking out a krayt dragon. Now for those of you who are wondering just how important of a role Vanth may still play in the story, look no further than this ten-ton piece of evidence.

He received his own character profile key art. I know, right? Pretty serious stuff. It almost feels like we're going steady. Pretty soon, we're be wearing his varsity jacket, getting asked to the prom… but I digress. Here's a look at the man who appears to have stopped aging in full-on Vanth mode:

As we take a look back at the initial wave that was released, make sure to leave enough space for possible key art of Sasha Banks, Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, and Michael Biehn (assuming the wheels of the rumor mill have been grinding properly):

Behind the camera, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will be sharing time with series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni in The Mandalorian director's chair. While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."