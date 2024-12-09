Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian, the mandalorian & grogu

The Mandalorian & Grogu: Jeremy Allen White Voicing Rotta the Hutt?

Reports are that Jeremy Allen White has joined the cast of Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver-starring The Mandalorian & Grogu.

A little more than three months ago, Sigourney Weaver (Alien, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) confirmed that she had joined the cast of Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian & Grogu. "I'm playing a role in 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' [directed by Favreau]. I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I'm filming that before I go to London for 'The Tempest' at the end of the year," Weaver shared during an interview from back in August. Well, we have another famous face to add to the cast – though based on the role, we're not sure how much of his face we're actually going to see. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed reports that Emmy Award-winner Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) has joined the film in the role of Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt (a character who appeared in 2008's animated The Clone Wars) – with what we're assuming will be a voice acting role.

The Mandalorian & Grogu: Favreau & Filoni's 2023 Thoughts

During an interview with Empire, Filoni discussed what fans can expect from the film, the need to go big when moving to the big screen, and planting the seeds for some defining moments. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Will the Film Wrap-Up Storylines or Have Its Own Story? "The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there's the big story of the day, too. 'A New Hope,' 'Empire,' and 'Return Of The Jedi' tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We've been building all these small stories."

Moving to The Big Screen Means "Defining Moments" Are A Must: "To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea – a monumental moment in the time period that changes what's happening. What Tony [Gilroy] has done [in Andor] and what we did in 'Rebels,' everything then changes when Luke blows up the Death Star. You're looking for those moments that define an era, and that's what the films really should be about – whether it's characters coming together or a defining moment."

Filoni's Been Leaving Clues to What's to Come "Across Different Mediums" for Some Time: "There are little things along the way that I've built across different mediums, all in preparation for things that come later."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!