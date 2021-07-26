The Masked Singer, Bob's Burgers & More: Fall 2021 FOX Premiere Dates

FOX announced the fall return dates for some of its heavy-hitters, including three new series (The Big Leap, Our Kind of People & Alter Ego)- which means fans of The Masked Singer and the network's Sunday night "Animation Domination" block can start setting their alarms and tagging their calendars. First up, the sixth season of The Masked Singer kicks off with a two-night premiere event on Wednesday, September 22, and Thursday, September 23. Then three days later (September 26), FOX's killer animated Sunday line-up returns to start new seasons: The Simpsons at 8 p.m., The Great North at 8:30 p.m., Bob's Burgers at 9 p.m., and Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy at 9:30 p.m. In addition, Thursday Night Football will begin its run on October 7 (Los Angeles Rams / Seattle Seahawks), and WWE Friday Night SmackDown will continue to air on (wait for it… wait for it…) Friday nights.

For a full rundown of FOX's Fall line-up, check out the schedule below (with new series in bold; all times ET/PT unless noted):

Monday, Sept. 20

8-9 PM 9-1-1 (Season 5 premiere)

9-10 PM "The Big Leap" (New drama series)

Tuesday, Sept. 21

8-9 PM The Resident (Season 5 premiere)

9-10 PM "Our Kind of People" (New drama series)

Wednesday, Sept. 22

8-9 PM The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere)

9-10 PM "Alter Ego" (New competition series)

Thursday, Sept. 23

8-9 PM The Masked Singer (Part 2)

9-10 PM Alter Ego (Part 2)

Sunday, Sept. 26

8-8:30 PM The Simpsons (Season 33 premiere)

8:30-9 PM The Great North (Season 2 premiere)

9-9:30 PM Bob's Burgers (Season 12 premiere)

9:30-10 PM Family Guy (Season 19 premiere)

Thursday, Beginning Oct. 7

8 PM ET/5 PM PT Thursday Night Football on Fox

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.