The Masked Singer Could've Had Rudy Giuliani-Themed Season; S07 Update

Two weeks into the seventh season of FOX's The Masked Singer, Cyclops, Firefly & Thingamabob are moving one step closer to the big crown while Ram aka Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck gets to set the table while McTerrier aka Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman gets the green room catered for the rest of the runner-ups still to come. But even though they dropped ten-ton teases that last week would be the week that it happened, we were deprived of the awkwardness that is Donald Trump stooge Rudy Giuliani slithering his way across the stage. But with host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken "Ready to Walk Off the Set" Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke back this week for the finals of the first round that brings a double unmasking, could this be the week where Murdoch's blurring of the lines between FOX "News" and dramatically less potentially dangerous entertainment finally pays off? While we think there's a pretty good chance with the whole "double unmasking" thing happening, we can't help but feel like they really missed out on taking advantage of "The Power of Rudy." Why have him as just a contestant when you could've built an entire season around him?

FOX's The Masked Singer could've been "Season 7: The Bad. The Sad & The Mad" where every contestant wore a mask matching a face that Giuliani makes when he's on Sean Hannity's Show ("The Bad"), shilling for cigars and gold coins ("The Sad") or literally having a meltdown in public ("The Mad"). And you wouldn't need any guest panelists because Rudy and all of his shirt-tucking ways will be on the panel every week until a "winner" (?!) is crowned. We're talking a ratings-grabbing, soul-crushing extravaganza of epic proportions. But instead, we have a look at a preview for this week's round, followed by our updated look at the masks still in play this season:

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that FOX's The Masked Singer is releasing after each round- now updated with the first two rounds:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box & Queen Cobra), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur)

Viewers will be given the opportunity to get to know the masks a lot better as they're revealed leading up to the March 9th premiere. As is standard for the show over the course of previous seasons, viewers should expect the unexpected when it comes to guest panelists as well as twists to what viewers have come to expect (like the "wild cards"). Make sure to keep a watch on the show's social media and Bleeding Cool for updates as the premiere date gets closer- now here's a look back at one of the season teasers from earlier: