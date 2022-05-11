The Masked Singer S07 Masks/Clues Updated; Looking Back at Season 7

When the dust settled last week on the double-elimination Round #3 finals, two big things happened. First, Queen Cobras aka R&B group En Vogue and Space Bunny aka Singer Shaggy were officially unmasked. That led to the second big thing, because now we know it will be The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly heading into next week's finale "Season Finale: I'm Team Good, Thanks for Masking." But before a new champion is crowned, FOX's The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke are going to spend this week looking back on the "Road to the Finals" with some behind-the-scenes features and performances like you've never seen them before. And apparently, some new clues…???

Now here's a look at the newest teaser released earlier today, followed by an updated rundown of clues for our final three masks:

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: Our Final 3 Masks

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that TMS is releasing after each round:

Now here's what you need to know about our three remaining masks: The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly:

