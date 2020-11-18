The Masked Singer Season 4: Group B Extended Preview; Clues Updated

This week's round of FOX's The Masked Singer finds the Group finals rolling along as host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke welcome Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent, and Whatchamacallit to the stage. What has us keeping an eye on this round, in particular, is the way FOX has been marketing it, with words like "emotional," "epic", and as you're about to see in the title for the newly-released preview video for "The Group B Finals – The Mask Chance Saloon"? Viewers should expect the "biggest battle of the season" (those are some bold words).

So who will join Squiggly Monster aka Bob Saget, Lips aka Wendy Williams, Baby Alien aka Mark Sanchez, Giraffe aka Brian Austin Green, Dragon aka Busta Rhymes, Gremlin aka Mickey Rourke, and Snow Owls aka Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black? Two of the following four, because this week is all about a double unmasking:

The Masked Singer season 4, episode 8 "The Group B Finals – The Mask Chance Saloon": The remaining four singers from "Group B" compete for a chance to advance, but with room for only two in the "Super Six," two celebrities must be unmasked. Play alongside host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, while this masked bunch of celebrity singers wearing all-new custom-made costumes perform, and America tries to guess who they are.

An Updated Look at "The Masked Singer" Season 4 Competitors

To make your lives a little easier and get your Masked Singer scorecard up-to-date, here's a look at your Season 4 competitors along with the clues revealed during the preview special as well as what we're learning throughout the season (followed by a few more reminders of the clues that were revealed prior to the series' start):

Popcorn: "When you watch my onscreen performance it will be in 3D: dynamic, delightful, and diva-licious. Mirror mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

First Clue Package: Homage to Sex and the City called "Snacks and the City"

Homage to Sex and the City called "Snacks and the City" Possible Tiger King reference: "Hey all you cool corns and cornettes" — reference to Tiger King?

"Hey all you cool corns and cornettes" — reference to Tiger King? Janet Jackson? "I'm Ms. Popcorn, if you're tasty"

Strong New York accent, but real?

Built a career "around love," but doesn't mean she's "soft"

First Clue Package Images: a green snake, a partially eaten red apple, meatloaf, Vogue and Better Homes and Gardens magazines, tigers, a silver starfish, and gold hoops on a goldfish

a green snake, a partially eaten red apple, meatloaf, Vogue and Better Homes and Gardens magazines, tigers, a silver starfish, and gold hoops on a goldfish References "jet-setting to exotic places with royalty"

A bus drives by with an ad for her Broadway show on it

"You may think I'm a little cheesy, but I worked for what I got"

Stage: "What Abous Us" by Pink

"What Abous Us" by Costume: "Well, Nick, just like popcorn I can be quite buttery at times, very salty, but also very sweet."

Broccoli: "I'm a Broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

Jellyfish: "I assure you that while I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

Serpent: "If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity"

Song: "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers

"I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers Strength: "Flexible"

"Flexible" Weakness: "High fives"

"High fives" Voice-over: "Sup, friends? It took a chain of miraculous events to get here. Starting with when I was young. Mischievous and devious, a trouble-making sneakling. I was slithering furiously toward a path of destruction. But my pops saved me by sending me a one-way ticket away from the wrong crowd and toward a path of success. Lighting a fire inside me to aspire to new heights. I didn't want to cause pain but heal pain. And I hope to raise everyone's spirits tonight."

Sun: "This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Items of Interest: badge with "fun director gold member" on it is shown, a chihuahua, asteroids and planets, a tennis racket, a jaguar, and a Mickey Mouse head

badge with "fun director gold member" on it is shown, a chihuahua, asteroids and planets, a tennis racket, a jaguar, and a Mickey Mouse head TMS guards are seen poolside sporting floaties, near a pool with a "shallow" end as well as markers for "2 ft." and "7 ft."

Having burned out and spent some time in a "deep depression," Sun had some interesting quotes: "I've had some extreme seasons in life." / "When I sprung into existence, I felt like the center of the universe… at first, stardom was great, but it was a ton of pressure." / "I was frozen, but within the darkness of a quiet place, I transformed into a ray of light."

Stage: "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo

"Cuz I Love You" by Costume: "Well, when I put this mask on I felt like it was a reflection of who I am personally, and I like it."

Whatchamacallit: "Some might say my career had a magical start."

Song: "I Wish," by Skee-Lo

"I Wish," by Skee-Lo Strength: "Eyes on the Prize"

"Eyes on the Prize" Weakness: "Tangles"

"Tangles" Voice-over: "I'm magical, mythical, jazzy, snazzy and full of pizazzy. You see, people think I'm a shy guy. Especially because I let others absorb my spotlight. As a bright hairball, I can shine alone, as this world is wide open. I can dance with the stars, surf candy bars, buzz with the bees and swing from the keys. It's time to turn the tables on the world. Because I don't want to be hair today, gone tomorrow."

Crocodile: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa."

Song: "It's My Life," by Bon Jovi

"It's My Life," by Bon Jovi Strength: "Tough skin"

"Tough skin" Weakness: "Quick to snap"

"Quick to snap" Voice-over: "Welcome to lover's lagoon, where soon I'll croon and make you swoon. Becoming the crocodile was a natural selection, because I'm the happiest in water. And ever since I was a kid, growing up in Hollywood surrounded by heartache and instability, I was forced to develop a thick skin. But crocodiles get a bad rap for being cold-blooded, when actually inside I'm a warm, sensitive creature who just wants to be loved back. And I can't wait to share my hidden talent as I make a wicked big splash."

Mushroom: "If you want to know who's behind my mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

Seahorse: "Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

Song: "Only Girl (In the World)," by Rihanna

"Only Girl (In the World)," by Rihanna Strength: "Making a splash"

"Making a splash" Weakness: "Dangerous undercurrents"

"Dangerous undercurrents" Voice-over: "Howdy partners, y'all ain't from these parts, are ya. You know, all my life I felt trapped by my insecurities and shyness, too scared to release the fire burning inside. And you may call me melodramatic but at times I felt lost in this world. Like I was always swimming upstream. But here, I get the chance to stop playing tug of war with myself and finally expose the dauntless diva from within. Underneath this camouflaged armor I'm harnessing the power of the seahorse to show shiny new sides of myself. Leaving all of my prior fears behind on this path to glory."

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our contestants this season, a group that has sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list. Following that, an earlier-released teaser that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below.