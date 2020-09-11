Another day goes by, another pair of mask reveals for FOX's The Masked Singer ahead of its Wednesday, September 23rd premiere. But fans won't have to wait that long to learn more about their mysterious competitors, with a fourth season preview set for this Sunday, September 13. So this week, viewers were given a chance to meet Jellyfish, Squiggly Monster, Lips, Dragon, Giraffe, Sun, two-person competing team Snow Owls, and Popcorn. So who's next on the list? None other than Mushroom and Whatchamacallit– but that's not: we also have a new teaser demonstrating once again that "These Heroes Wear Masks":

And just in case you need further convincing to check out this Sunday's preview for the return of FOX's The Masked Singer, check out the following Group A preview:

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our other contestants this season, also: Gremlin, Broccoli, Seahorse, and Baby Alien. The contestants have sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list.

In July, a teaser was released that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below (make sure to listen to what host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke had to say):