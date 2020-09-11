The Masked Singer Season 4 Preview Goes Shrooming with Whatchamacallit

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

Another day goes by, another pair of mask reveals for FOX's The Masked Singer ahead of its Wednesday, September 23rd premiere. But fans won't have to wait that long to learn more about their mysterious competitors, with a fourth season preview set for this Sunday, September 13. So this week, viewers were given a chance to meet Jellyfish, Squiggly Monster, Lips, Dragon, Giraffe, Sun, two-person competing team Snow Owls, and Popcorn. So who's next on the list? None other than Mushroom and Whatchamacallit– but that's not: we also have a new teaser demonstrating once again that "These Heroes Wear Masks":

THE MASKED SINGER: Whatchamacallit. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Whatchamacallit. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Mushroom. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Mushroom. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz3UFKX3vuk

And just in case you need further convincing to check out this Sunday's preview for the return of FOX's The Masked Singer, check out the following Group A preview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToST6iWfmLA

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our other contestants this season, also: Gremlin, Broccoli, Seahorse, and Baby Alien. The contestants have sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsJO0RFf_Ig&feature=emb_logo

In July, a teaser was released that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A  bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below (make sure to listen to what host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke had to say):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIt8LWhiPHM&feature=emb_logo
The Masked Singer
A sneak preview for The Masked Singer season 4 (Image: FOXTV)

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought on board as staff in 2017.

twitter   instagram   envelope  