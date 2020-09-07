With only a little more than two weeks to go, FOX's The Masked Singer is following up previous introductions and clues for competitors Dragon and Giraffe with a look at our Sun. But that's not all: following up your first-look is a brief "welcome" video that might have a clue or two in it. Stay tuned as more views and clues are revealed, and make sure to check out the return of the singing competition series on Wednesday, September 23 (with a sneak preview episode on Sunday, September 13).

View this post on Instagram Today's forecast: #SunMask. 🌤 #TheMaskedSinger A post shared by The Masked Singer (@maskedsingerfox) on Sep 7, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our other contestants this season, also: Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile (pictured in the season poster below), Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, and Baby Alien. The contestants have sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list.

In July, a teaser was released that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below (make sure to listen to what host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke had to say):

Looking beyond the main series, executive producer Craig Plestis also had some updates on the live-tour and potential spinoff series during a recent interview. "The live tour will come back once the restrictions are lifted, so we're looking forward to whenever that day happens," explained Plestis. "As for 'I Can See Your Voice,' I'm looking forward to getting that on air. Ken [Jeong] is our host on that show. He's just so incredible, and I can't wait to bring that to life, and have America see it when the time is ready. As for 'Masked Dancer,' we're hoping that will see the light of day at some point in time, as well. We're working on some creative right now, as to what that would look like, so stay tuned, and we'll have more updates to come."