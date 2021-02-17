With less than a month to go until The Masked Singer returns to FOX for a fifth season on March 10, the network is starting to introduce viewers to the season's masks- kicking off with Chameleon and Grandpa Monster. As viewers of the popular singing competition series already know, Niecy Nash (Claws, Reno 911!) will be filling in as guest host when the series returns- with Nick Cannon finishing COVID isolation after a positive test. Panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are also back for another season-long round of guessing and speculating- now here's a look at the two competitors (along with the caption included in the tweets in case there's a clue)- beginning with, "We're going crazy for #ChameleonMask!":

And next, we have, "Say hello to your oldest nightmare: #GrandpaMonsterMask":

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Here's a look at the early Season 5 preview released by FOX last month:

FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.