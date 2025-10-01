Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: The Mighty Nein

The Mighty Nein First Look Previews Critical Role, Titmouse Series

Debuting on Prime Video on Nov. 19th, here's a gallery of first-look images for Critical Role, and Titmouse's animated series The Mighty Nein.

As the week rolls on, we're getting some great looks at what's still to come this year – and we can add Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse's The Mighty Nein to that list. The highly anticipated animated series follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as "The Beacon" falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling. Set to premiere on November 19th (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide), the series stars Talisen Jaffe as Molly, Liam O'Brien as Caleb, Marisha Ray as Beau, Laura Bailey as Jester, Travis Willingham as Fjord, and Sam Riegel as Nott the Brave. In addition, we have Ming-Na Wen as Dairon, Anika Noni Rose as Marion, Alan Cumming as Gustav Fletching, Tim McGraw as Vandran, Mark Strong as Trent Ikithon, and Auli'i Cravalho as Toya.

Here's the first-look image gallery that was released earlier today, followed by some key character descriptions and more:

Dairon : Dairon is an Expositor, a secret agent monk of the Cobalt Soul and martial arts expert. Direct and blunt, she becomes Beau's mentor and deepest source of intel.

: Dairon is an Expositor, a secret agent monk of the Cobalt Soul and martial arts expert. Direct and blunt, she becomes Beau's mentor and deepest source of intel. Marion : Marion Lavorre, also known as the Ruby of the Sea, is an upscale courtesan and performer at the Lavish Chateau in Nicodranas. As Jester's mother, she is warm and loving, but also overprotective and untrusting of the outside world.

: Marion Lavorre, also known as the Ruby of the Sea, is an upscale courtesan and performer at the Lavish Chateau in Nicodranas. As Jester's mother, she is warm and loving, but also overprotective and untrusting of the outside world. Gustav Fletching : Circus ringmaster, Gustav Fletching, is the eccentric and beloved host of the Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities. He has given a plethora of misfits and malcontents a home at the carnival, like his dear friend Mollymauk.

: Circus ringmaster, Gustav Fletching, is the eccentric and beloved host of the Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities. He has given a plethora of misfits and malcontents a home at the carnival, like his dear friend Mollymauk. Vandran : Vandran is a stalwart, confident sea captain and father figure to Fjord. Commanding and firm, but understanding and nurturing when needed, he takes Fjord under his wing and teaches him how to be a true leader.

: Vandran is a stalwart, confident sea captain and father figure to Fjord. Commanding and firm, but understanding and nurturing when needed, he takes Fjord under his wing and teaches him how to be a true leader. Trent Ikithon : Trent Ikithon is the Archmage of Civil Influence for the Cerberus Assembly and Caleb's former manipulative school teacher. Secretly, Ikithon is the head of the Volstrucker, a team of elite wizard assassins that operate under the Empire.

: Trent Ikithon is the Archmage of Civil Influence for the Cerberus Assembly and Caleb's former manipulative school teacher. Secretly, Ikithon is the head of the Volstrucker, a team of elite wizard assassins that operate under the Empire. Toya: Toya the Vivid Voice is a dramatic 13 year-old performer and tamer of Kylre, a ferocious Devil Toad. With the help of lumino beetles and the sound of her haunting voice, Kylre is precariously under her charm.

The Mighty Nein is an Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse production for Prime Video.

