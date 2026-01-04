Jared Padalecki Dealing with Broken Leg & Food Delivery Hell

Posted in: Amazon Studios, CBS, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki is a busy man. Along with appearing with Supernatural co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins for the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, he has a recurring role on the hit CBS series Fire Country. In addition, Padalecki is set for Netflix's film adaptation of Katherine Center's novel The Bodyguard and has a medical drama lined up over at CBS. So, we were shocked and disheartened to leeanr from Padalecki that he's dealing with a broken leg – and based on his recent social media post, a food delivery service that isn't making his situation any better.

"Hey world. Happy new year. I have a cautionary tale about the @Favor app to hopefully save you from what I experienced over the last couple hours. Short version – I have a broken leg. So I can't drive. But, I can still eat. SO, I ordered some sushi using the @favor app, and it arrived…. But, only half of it arrived…," Padalecki wrote, offering that surprise health update before sharing his experience with food delivery service.

"So, my favor delivery driver went BACK to the restaurant (the other half of my order was still there), and tried to grab it to deliver it to me… He called his @favor bosses (he was on speakerphone, and the hostess at the restaurant heard every word of the conversation and recounted it to me) and they told him to NOT deliver the remainder of my order to me, even though I had already paid and tipped in full… he protested, but the 'customer service' at @favor told him to leave it alone (even though the food was there… and paid for… and I was still anxiously and hungrily waiting for it…)," Padalecki continued.

"Long story short (and I hate that this is my first post of the year) – FUCK @favor!!!! You've revealed what you really care about. And, my attempts and calling and texting and messaging you privately only prove that you really don't give a shit about your customers. That is all. Delete @favor," he added, before wishing everyone a happy new year.

Now that we know that the fifth and final season of The Boys will be kicking off on April 8th with a two-episode return, the speculation has shifted into overdrive. For fans of Supernatural, it will be the finish line to a 14-month wait since the news hit that Padalecki and Misha Collins would be joining their SPN fam member Jensen Ackles (aka Soldier Boy) for the final run. After learning the good news back in February 2025, Ackles, Padalecki, Collins, and others have done a nice job offering some insights into what the on-set unofficial Supernatural reunion was like and some interesting teases regarding what we can expect. To get everyone up to speed as we ready for the big build-up to the streaming series' return, we've compiled our coverage of what we've learned over the past twelve months. Following that, we're sharing a look back at our initial thoughts on the Season 5 teaser trailer after it was released to coincide with CCXP Brazil 2025.

The Boys Season 5 Thoughts: Soldier Boy, Starlight, Homelander & More

During CCXP Brazil 2025 on Saturday, Prime Video and Kripke announced that the fifth and final season of The Boys would get underway on April 8th. In addition, we were treated to a teaser trailer that gave us a whole lot to unpack – and that's precisely what I did. Here's a rundown of some random thoughts and observations about the preview:

"We ain't survivin' this f***ing war. We are dead men walking." MM's (Laz Alonso) words, combined with a look at just how desperate things have gotten under Homelander's (Antony Starr) rule, were a great way to kick off the teaser. It effectively drove home that this is it. Even though the odds are against them, this is the final chance to take down Homelander for good.

The Vought concentration camps were chilling, and those moments between Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Annie (Erin Moriarty), and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), were touching and heartbreaking. I can't shake this feeling that the future might not be too bright for Frenchie and Kimiko (though I hope I'm wrong).

Speaking of Annie… or should I say mother-f***in' Starlight after that scene where she unleashes her powers. I've appreciated her growth as a leader over the past four seasons, but I really want to credit her appearances in Gen V Season 2 for really building that up in a way that made this moment feel right.

"You wouldn't be the first to throw their life away in a war. But you would be the first to save the world doing it. So how about it, you lot?" While we loved seeing the band get back together (even if it ends up being their final one), seeing how Butcher (Karl Urban) is looking much better than when we last saw him, and how everyone seems to be more on the same page than ever before, has me curious about what leads up to that point. Remember, Butcher, didn't leave things on the friendliest of terms last season. I'm curious to see what the status of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's "Joe Kessler" is at this point, too.

Bonus points for that exchange between Butcher and Kimiko – serious Season 1 vibes there.

If we're being honest, Kripke won us over once we knew that Styx's "Renegade" was going to be in play.

Once again, Ashley (Colby Minifie) has found a way to go from the brink of death to career advancement in the snap of a finger. Or in Ashley's case, a serious injection of Compound V. Now, she's Homelander's White House Press Secretary… but still no sign of what her power might be.

Just in case Gen V Season 2 didn't make things clear enough, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and Zoe (Olivia Morandin) are definitely going to be major players this season. But for now, we're putting them in the "wildcard" category simply because Edgar is always thinking five moves ahead of everyone else.

I know a lot of folks are assuming that Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) is going the Homelander route when his eyes light up, and rightfully so, but I'm not so sure. If that moment is connected to what we just saw, it would seem he might be taking out some of Vought's stormtroopers.

Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) has a few "GET OUT OF JAIL FREE" cards tucked away – I can just feel it.

"A reckoning is coming." We see Homelander standing before a frozen Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), his father, although it's tough to say if those words are directly tied to that moment. We do know that Homelander and Soldier Boy are going to have an awkward reunion, with Soldier Boy looking for revenge on Butcher and Hughie while also have to deal with a son who's now a dictator.

Soldier Boy/Jared Padalecki Moment: It was interesting because we noticed Soldier Boy behind Jared Padalecki's character before the teaser cuts to that scene with Homelander and Soldier Boy together. Later, we see Padalecki's character in what appears to be some kind of supersuit in the middle of a very gory scene. During Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider) in August, Padaleck teased this about his character's connection to Soldier Boy: "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy."

Those scenes involving The Deep (Chace Crawford) are interesting due to the possibilities. Is he watching sealife around him dying, without Homelander caring about it? Did The Boys and their forces launch an aquatic assault on The Deep's allies? Or is it a publicity opportunity orchestrated by Vought to make our heroes look good in the public's eye?

Even during the season finale of Gen V, and especially here, we can't shake this feeling that A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) might be making a serious heroic sacrifice?

Meanwhile, it looks like Firecracker (Valorie Curry) is becoming even more of a right-wing whackjob…

Awww… RIP Bentley Alexander, aka Terror.

Who's that with the long hair and bloody face, spitting something out that we're sure was pretty nasty.

That primal screen laster blast from Homelander was very telling – and it's safe to say that knowing who was with him in that moment would probably offer a ton of spoiler-level answers.

"Even if I have to drag your broken f***ing carcasses over the finish line, we are going all the way. No matter the cost. Till the job's f***ing done." Butcher's words were a perfect bookend to MM's sentiments during the teaser's opening.

Who's Homelander Beating the Living S**T Out Of? Based on the expression on his face, there are so many possibilities. It's interesting to read into his pauses, too, because it vibes that this isn't someone he has just a blind hatred toward or considers insignificant. It's almost as if he's resigning himself to the fact that this has to happen.

