Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 Wraps Final Post-Production

Post-production on the fourth and final season of AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has wrapped.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 has officially wrapped post-production, marking the end of the AMC spinoff.

A social media post from the sound team confirmed the final season is finished behind the scenes and ready for release.

Norman Reedus previously shared an emotional message on his last filming day, calling the Daryl Dixon run a joy and a blessing.

Reedus also addressed Daryl and Carol, saying The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon works best with their bond staying non-romantic.

Though things have been pretty quiet in and around "The Walking Dead" Universe for the past few months, we've actually had some promising rumblings to report. Earlier this week, we learned that the third season of Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City would kick off the 65th Monte-Carlo TV Festival (running June 12th-16th) with a two-episode screening. Now, less than six months after it was announced that the series had wrapped filming, it was announced on social media that post-production on the fourth and final season of AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has wrapped. Which is a nice way of saying that's all she wrote on the popular spinoff series, short of it hitting our screens.

"And that's a wrap on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon!! An amazing 4 years with the BEST crew ever!! Huge thanks to @postsoundslikebrian for having me and @josh.eckberg jump on this show years ago. Thanks to our amazing show runners David Zabel and John Marler, they are a dream to work with. Jim Gallivan killed it every episode with the sound design, Ian Blackman editing dialogue, @kencainsound editing Foley, @homeskewld recording foley, Sebastian Visconti editing walkers and group, and @jim.schultz editing music. Chad Algerin, mix tech to the stars kept us all laughing and the stage rolling!!

I'll miss mixing this show at @wbppcs," read the caption to the post from bluesfrequency and Warner Bros Post Production Creative Services:

Here's a look at what Reedus had to share overnight regarding the final season of the hit spinoff series, followed by a previously released look at Season 4 filming with Reedus and McBride:

Last filming day today for daryl dixon. It's been such a joy for me to play this guy with all of u for this long. I feel really blessed. Truly. Thank you all really from my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aSyw51vhoP — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) November 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

With production wrapping on the fourth and final season, a popular topic among a lot of TWD fans has become front and center once again. Will Daryl and Carol ever be a couple? For many, the seeds of the two eventually becoming romantic were planted earlier in the original series, and they will point to a number of examples from the past that only fuel the belief that they're destined to be a couple. For others, Daryl and Carol have a deep bond of friendship and commitment to one another that's much more familial at heart. During a recent press run in support of the series ahead of its final run, Reedus shared why he's glad that the TWD writers never took Daryl and Carol down the romantic road.

"I'm glad that we never went down that road of, 'We're together, we're a couple.' … They value their friendship so much that — why mess with it?" Reedus shared during an audio interview with ABC. In the ABC News clip above, Reedus further elaborated on why he prefers the creative direction that was gone with. "If we were a couple or if we coupled up, you sort of open up a door for a disaster, you know? Like, in real life, that could happen, but their friendship is so special that they leave it. They know what it is, and they respect it, and they leave it there," Reedus explained. "They sort of have this understanding, this sort of spiritual connection that's not brought on by lust or loneliness or whatever would happen in that kind of a world."

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