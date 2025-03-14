Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Beth Behrs, kat dennings, Warner Bros

The Neighborhood: Behrs on "2 Broke Girls" Not Getting Proper Goodbye

CBS's The Neighborhood star Beth Behrs appreciates being able to give the series a proper goodbye - something that 2 Broke Girls never got.

No one can ever call Beth Behrs "ungrateful" for how fortunate she is in Hollywood as a successful actress. Not long following her debut in the 2009 comedy American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, she'd strike sitcom gold opposite Kat Dennings on the CBS blue-collar sitcom 2 Broke Girls in 2011 as Caroline Channing, one of two servers trying to make ends meet working at a diner. Sadly, the successful sitcom by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings was canceled after six seasons in 2017 – and it wasn't without some controversy. Before the announcement, CBS executives signaled a season seven was in play to properly close the series. Behrs did land on her sitcom feet with her next CBS series, The Neighborhood, in 2018 as Gemma Johnson, to which the network granted the Jim Reynolds-created sitcom an eighth and final season, and the actress took to social media to reflect on her journey and reminding her bosses there's still work to be done.

The Neighborhood Star Beth Behrs Nudging CBS for the "2 Broke Girls" Goodbye Fans Never Got, Kat Dennings Responds

"Most of my 20s were on #2BrokeGirls, almost all of my 30s were on #TheNeighborhood and I'll usher in my 40s as we end our story. [Kat Dennings] and I never got a goodbye or an end to our #2BrokeGirls story, and I'm just so grateful to @cbstv for a chance to say goodbye to GEMMA the right way," Behrs wrote on Instagram. "These last 7 years with my @theneighborhood family has been some of the most memorable of my life. We made it through Covid, strikes, elections… and came out stronger. Forever grateful to our entire cast and crew- here's to the best season yet!"

Dennings, who played Max Black on 2 Broke Girls, cheered her former co-star on, "WOOOO!!! Go Beth!!!!" Since the end of their sitcom, the actress remained active in several voiceover and live-action roles including Fox's The Simpsons, Comedy Central's Drunk History, Netflix's Big Mouth, Hulu's Dollface, and even reprised her MCU role as Darcy Lewis in Disney+ original series WandaVision, 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, and the animated What If?…, and currently stars in the Fox sitcom Shifting Gears.

The Neighborhood, which also stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Tichina Arnold, and Hank Greenspan, airs Mondays on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+. You can stream 2 Broke Girls, which also starred Garrett Morris, Jonathan Kite, Matthew Moy, and Jennifer Coolidge, on Roku. What do you say, Warner Bros? Let Max and Caroline FINISH THE STORY!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!