The Office Spinoff Update: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore Cast

Reports are that Domhnall Gleeson & Sabrina Impacciatore have joined the cast of Greg Daniels & Michael Koman's The Office spinoff series.

At the beginning of the new year, word hit that Greg Daniels was putting together a development room of his "trusted writers" to brainstorm possible spinoff/sequel series ideas stemming from his Steve Carell-starring U.S. take on The Office. Though not looking to reboot the original series, the focus was on a series that could focus on another company with another ensemble cast but still be set within "The Office" universe – potentially with its own documentary crew. Not long after, it was reported that Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman would serve as a co-creator if Daniels' new project gets a series green light. Now, we actually have some casting news to pass along – pretty impressive for a project that no one is officially on the record about. In a report from The Hollywood Reporter from earlier today, it seems Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) have been tapped to join the cast. Details on their characters were not released, and all sides involved are not commenting on the record to THR's reporting.

Along with Carell, the long-running & award-winning sitcom also included an all-star cast: John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Leslie David Baker, Melora Hardin, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Oscar Nuñez, and Craig Robinson (with James Spader stepping in following Carell's departure). A successful spinoff series would have a number of important positives to it beyond the obvious. On the streaming side, expect the viewership of The Office to skyrocket (not like it's lacking right now as it is). And then there's the matter of potential crossovers, with a spinoff series serving as a possible platform to feature the return of a number of familiar faces from the original NBC series. With Novak putting a match to the idea of a full reunion during a previous interview with DH ("Definitely you wouldn't get everyone back together, that ship has sailed"), a spinoff series could be the next best thing – though, as fans know all too well, this is a road that's been attempted to be traveled down before so it will be interesting to see how this turns out.

