Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: the one piece

The One Piece: Netflix's New Anime Adapt Sets Sail in February 2027

Arriving in February 2027, Netflix released a new key art poster and more details on its upcoming new anime adaptation, The One Piece.

Article Summary Netflix’s The One Piece anime adaptation sets sail in February 2027, with all seven East Blue episodes dropping at once.

WIT Studio is reimagining Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece from the beginning, launching with the iconic East Blue Saga.

Season 1 will adapt roughly the first 50 manga chapters across about 300 minutes, ending near Luffy’s Baratie arc.

New production notes preview how The One Piece blends fresh visuals and familiar adventure for a new generation.

It was near the end of 2023 when Netflix announced that it was teaming with the renowned WIT Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan Season 1-3) for a new anime adaptation of storyteller Eiichiro Oda's beloved classic manga One Piece. The news broke during the second day of Jump Festa 2024, with The One Piece beginning its on-screen adventures with the iconic East Blue Saga. In collaboration with The One Piece production committee (consisting of representatives from Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co.), the Netflix-exclusive anime has been offering some impressive looks at how it's all coming together. But today, we learned when Monkey D. Luffy and the crew would be setting sail. A new key art poster released on Tuesday announced that The One Piece will release all seven episodes in February 2027. The first season will cover approximately the first 50 chapters of the original manga, with a total runtime of around 300 minutes, leading up to Luffy's encounter with Sanji, the sous chef of the floating restaurant Baratie.

Here's a look back at a pretty extensive "production notes" featurette from the folks over at WIT Studios, who were working hard on the new anime adaptation. In addition, we've included screencaps that offer an even better understanding of how the creative team is approaching this new anime adaptation:

So what better time than "One Piece Day" for fans to get a pretty extensive "production notes" featurette from the folks over at WIT Studios working hard on the new anime adaptation? That's what we have waiting for you above – along with an image gallery of some of the choice screencaps from the video look behind the scenes.

In a joint statement at the time when the news of the project was first announced, the committee expressed their enthusiasm for this groundbreaking project, which will be distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years. With The One Piece, the committee aims to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga. Now, here's a look back at the official announcement video that was released offering more details:

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