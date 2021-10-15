The Orville: New Horizons Co-Producer Clarifies S04 "Misinformation"

Maybe folks were reading a little too much into the title of the upcoming season and Seth MacFarlane's comments about hoping for more adventures? Maybe it has to do with Hulu reps going on record as saying they're open to more seasons and expanding the show's franchise universe? Maybe it's just a matter of wishful thinking on the fans' part? Whatever the reason, ever since the third season was officially announced as being titled The Orville: New Horizons and a March 2022 premiere date set there's been this growing vibe that the series has already been renewed for a fourth season, apparently as a "soft renewal" to allow production to continue instead of stopping and then restarting. While it's not uncommon for studios to do that with productions, there's one very important difference with The Orville. It's not true. Thankfully, we have co-producer, editor, Season 3 actor, and our best source for production updates Tom Costantino on hand to clarify via Twitter that "despite some misinformation to the contrary," the series' Season 4 future "is still TBD."

Here's a look at Costantino's tweet clarifying the matter as well as reminding viewers that their response/reaction to Season will play a huge role in the show's future:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.