The Orville Prod Posts S03 Look Not Because Aaron Sorkin Asked Him To

With still about three months to go until Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi adventure series The Orville (aka The Orville: New Horizons for the third season, which has us curious) hits our screens with the rumored season opener "Electric Sheep," we have a look at how post-production is going courtesy of series co-producer, editor, Season 3 actor, and our best source for production updates Tom Costantino. While it's very cool to get a look at the monitor in the middle of sound mixing (this time, it's Adrianne Palicki's Grayson), it's what led to it being released that makes for the interesting part of the story. See, it was released because Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) doesn't have social media. Now you might be asking, "But Ray? What the **** does Aaron Sorkin have to do with any of this?" And by all accounts, you would be justified in doing just that. Without turning this into a 1000 word manifesto-sounding essay, let's just say that it involves Sorkin's lack of social media, Jessica Chastain's willingness to post on his behalf, and a less-than-flattering profile piece on Succession actor Jeremy Strong in The New Yorker, and social media having fun with Chastain's tweet line, "Aaron Sorkin doesn't have social media so asked me to post this letter on his behalf xx" (you can find out more here) by tweeting it with some interesting (and sometimes damn funny) "alternative" letters.

This brings us back to Costantino's Instagram post so now the caption should make a lot more sense. You're welcome…

Here's a look back at MacFarlane's Instagram post from last week showing an extended look at how the rehearsals went with composer, arranger, musician, lyricist & record producer Joel McNeely's first score for the upcoming season:

Earlier that week, McNeely checked in via Twitter to let fans know how things were going on the music side as he readied to record his first show of the season:

Getting ready to record my first show of @TheOrville Season 3 this week. I'm told this mountain of parts is nowhere near all of it. Thanks to @JKMSlibrary

Getting ready to record my first show of @TheOrville Season 3 this week. I'm told this mountain of parts is nowhere near all of it. Thanks to @JKMSlibrary for getting it all done! 90 players for 3 days. We're gonna have some serious fun.

With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

And speaking of the season's sound, here's a look back at MacFarlane's post from September, not only announcing that scoring on the season was underway but also offering a video that definitely sets a mood that Orville fans can appreciate:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.