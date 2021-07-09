The Orville Season 3: Scott Grimes Gets BDay Love; Meet "COVID Carrie"

With all of this talk lately of shows returning before the end of the year (for example, today's The Witcher-palooza regarding its December return), it got us thinking about the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville. Could we see it before the end of this year? Possibly, especially now that it looks like filming has stepped up post-COVID delays and return to production. On the other hand, with the release window on 2021 getting smaller and smaller (and that space is filled up by more returning shows every day)? While it may not be a popular opinion, a Q1 2022 return would make more sense- give the show some breathing room. But that's gonna play out the way it's gonna play out- what we're here for is to see how the folks are doing in the middle of the production grind. And once again, we have editor & co-producer Tom Costantino to thank for the updates. And this time we have two- one that brings a number of familiar faces together for a more-than-worthy celebration, and another that introduces a slightly creepy but we're guessing very important "team member" when it comes to COVID response.

In this post, Costantino offers some image piggy-backing off of Jessica Szohr's (Talla) earlier Instagram Stories post wishing Scott Grimes ( Lt. Gordon Malloy) a happy birthday ("Love spending time in space and on Earth with you… Happy Birthday"). And we think it's safe to say that it's always good to see as much of the crew (safely) together as possible.

While earlier this week, Costantino showed his appreciation for the COVID teams sense of humor with a formal introduction to "COVID Carrie":

In December 2020, viewers learned that filming had resumed on the series, with the news made official via Twitter and Instagram with the image of a clapperboard (which also happens to list MacFarlane as directing). Here's a look at the Instagram post that brought a cautious smile to The Orville fans' faces:

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September with Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

