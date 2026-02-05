Posted in: Current News, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2: Check Out Our Episode 5: "11:00 A.M." Preview

We're looking at an inmate transfer and more in tonight's episode of HBO Max's The Pitt. Here's our preview for S01E05: "11:00 A.M."

Article Summary Get a preview of The Pitt Season 2 Episode 5, titled "11:00 A.M." streaming tonight on HBO Max.

Robby and the team handle an inmate transfer and fight to save a patient from sepsis amid July 4th chaos.

Catch the S02E05 preview trailer, image gallery, and insights from the cast and showrunners.

Podcast hosts break down last week’s episode with actors Fiona Dourif and Shabana Azeez.

With Robby (Noah Wyle) and the team facing the added pressure of taking on emergency cases from a nearby hospital that closed unexpectedly under a "code black" during a July 4th shift, EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's The Pitt found a way to quickly dial up the intensity on an already intense season. That brings us to the "11:00 A.M." hour, and with it comes an inmate transfer, a fight to keep a patient from going septic, and more. And based on the preview that you're about to see below, it looks like Robby and Langdon (Patrick Ball) will be getting some work time together.

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 5: "11:00 A.M." – Written by Simran Baidwan, here's a look at the preview trailer and image gallery that were released for tonight's chapter (with some interesting intel in image captions). Following that, Wyle offers some early thoughts on the upcoming third season, podcast hosts Dr. Alok Patel and Hunter Harris discuss last week's episode with Fiona Dourif and Shabana Azeez (Dr. Cassie McKay and med student Victoria Javadi), viewers are given some insights into the streaming series' casting process, and the cast shares their favorite curse words (and thoughts on your theories):

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

