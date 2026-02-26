Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 8: "2:00 P.M." Preview: Cyberattack Fallout

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of EP John Wells & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt, S02E08: "2:00 P.M."

Article Summary The Pitt S02E08, "2:00 P.M.," sees the ER go fully analog after a devastating cyberattack shuts down IT.

Dr. Robby, Princess, and the team scramble to handle emergencies without modern technology or resources.

Al-Hashimi, Mohan, and King face a mysterious case, while Santos teams up reluctantly with Langdon.

Cast and guest interviews dive into nurse challenges and post-cyberattack fallout in this intense episode.

It's not like we didn't expect Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and the team to have a brutal season during the second season of EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's The Pitt. But a July 4th weekend that has to be run "Little House of the Prairie"-style because of a ransom cyberattack was definitely not on our scorecard. At least he's got Shawn Hatosy's Dr. Jack Abbot heading into S02E08: "2:00 P.M.," tonight's episode of the hit streaming series. To make sure you're up-to-speed before the drama and action get back underway, here's our updated preview:

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 8: "2:00 P.M." Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 8: "2:00 P.M." – In the aftermath of an IT shutdown, Princess must manage a completely analog ER. While Al-Hashimi, Mohan, and King assess a woman with sudden-onset blindness, Santos begrudgingly teams with Langdon, and Mohan gets some much-needed advice from Al-Hashimi. Written by Joe Sachs, here's a look at the preview trailer, a sneak peek, and the image gallery that were released for tonight's chapter.

Following that, podcast hosts Dr. Alok Patel and Hunter Harris speak with Amielynn Abellera and Kristin Villanueva (Nurse Perlah Alawi and Nurse Princess Dela Cruz) about the challenges facing nurses, their characters' Shakespearean asides, and how they keep track of all the goings on in the Pitt. Then Hunter and Alok speak with Dr. Kathleen Sekula about the critical role of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. In addition, we have some very cool post-episode interviews with the cast about the season's seventh episode and what's still to come:

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

