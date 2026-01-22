Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2: Here's Your Updated S02E03: "9:00 A.M." Preview

Check out what's ahead with the next hour of EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring and executive-producing The Pitt, S02E03: "9:00 A.M."

Article Summary The Pitt S02E03 "9:00 A.M." tackles a fatal motorcycle crash and a tense possible child abuse case.

Robby forms a touching bond with a Tree of Life survivor as personal connections deepen.

Family feuds erupt in the ER while the medical team faces emotional and ethical challenges.

Noah Wyle hints at fewer time jumps and teases upcoming Season 3 developments for The Pitt.

It's a pretty busy time for EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring and executive-producing The Pitt. With the second season now wrapped, the buzz is that filming on the third season will get underway over the summer. Meanwhile, we're only on the third episode of the second season, which brings us to our preview for S02E03: "9:00 A.M." This hour features a motorcycle accident, a family feud, questions about a possible child-abuse case, and Robby (Wyle) making a personal connection. Along with an official overview, preview, and image gallery for this week's chapter, we also have a look at Wyle's early Season 3 thoughts, the latest edition of the official podcast, and more.

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 3: "9:00 A.M." Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 3: "9:00 A.M." – After a fatal motorcycle collision, a husband and wife are rushed to the ER. As King and Javadi deal with a bickering family, Santos is forced to check her assumptions about a possible case of child abuse, and Robby bonds with a Tree of Life survivor. Written by Noah Wyle, here's a look at a preview of tonight's episode and the official image gallery released:

Noah Wyle Offers Some Early Season 3 Thoughts

With early thoughts in play regarding what the third season will look like, Wyle shared that he doesn't see The Pitt Season 3 involving a holiday or an extended time jump. "Probably not," he shared with Variety during the Golden Globes red carpet. "Although we might not push it so far into the future this time – 10 months was a long jump. I don't think we need to make that long of a jump next time." As for Gemmill seemingly joking about wanting it to take place on Halloween, Wyle shared, "He's just giving — ask a Canadian a question, and they answer. It's unbelievable. He's got this Krampus costume he wants to wear on set."

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

