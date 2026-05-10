Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt: Supriya Ganesh on Departing Series, Social Media Reactions

Supriya Ganesh discusses not returning as Dr. Samira Mohan for HBO Max's The Pitt Season 3 and social media reactions to their departure.

Article Summary Supriya Ganesh says leaving The Pitt before Season 3 felt surreal as fan support and social media reaction exploded.

The Pitt star Ganesh stepped back from Twitter after trending, but praised heartfelt messages from fans of Dr. Samira Mohan.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill confirms The Pitt Season 3 jumps ahead four months to November for colder ER cases.

John Wells says The Pitt Season 3 writers are already at work, with production in June and a January return planned.

Even as the hit HBO Max series was cleaning up during awards season, work on the third season of EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt is already underway (more on that below). Unfortunately, Supriya Ganesh's fourth-year resident, Dr. Samira Mohan, won't be returning for a Season 3 shift, news that broke just before the second-season finale. Speaking with Variety, Ganesh shared their reaction to the outpouring of love and support – and anger about the news – that came from the show's passionate fanbase.

"I tried to take a step away, because it's just been so surreal. The day that news broke, I saw my name was trending on Twitter, and I was like, 'Gotta put the phone down and go outside,'" Ganesh shared about the news blowing up on social media. "So, I haven't really been keeping track of it, to be honest, but I've been getting such sweet, lovely messages from people, and I've honestly just been surprised at how much people love the character and saw so much of themselves in her, and that's what I'm going to miss."

In a post-finale interview, Gemmill confirmed that there will be approximately a four-month time jump to November (meaning more cold-weather-related injuries). "We wanted a shorter jump; less story has transpired in between seasons," Gemmill shared. "We wanted to do cold weather because we hadn't. We've done summer, and we did September [in season one], and we figured it'd be nice to do colder weather and what that brings into the ER and what sort of emergency situations change seasonally." As for how things are looking with Season 3, Wells shared during an interview on March 19th that "the writers' room opened up last week, and they're at the end of their second week." As for production, Wells added, "We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year."

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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