The Pitt Teaser: Noah Wyle-Starring Max Medical Drama Hits Jan. 2025

Hitting Max in January 2025, here's the official teaser and preview images for R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring medical drama The Pitt.

Just to be clear? We don't begrudge Noah Wyle (NBC's ER) an acting career filled with diverse roles on the stage and screen – but there's something about the dude in a medical drama that just works. We're going to get another chance to see him back in scrubs and doing serious medical things when R. Scott Gemmill's Wyle-starring The Pitt hits Max screens in January 2025. Stemming from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, the 15-episode series is set to offer a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (thus, "The Pitt").

Joining Wyle (Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch) for the streaming series are Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Marron Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans). Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released – with the official teaser waiting for you above.

Max's The Pitt is a co-production with Sky Studios, produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill will write the first episode and executive produce the series alongside Noah Wyle (ER, "The Librarian" franchise, Falling Skies), Emmy-winner John Wells (Animal Kingdom, Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and JWP's Erin Jontow (Emperor Of Ocean Park, Rescue: HI-Surf, Maid), Simran Baidwan (Manifest, Ordinary Joe, The Good Doctor, Chicago Med), and Michael Hissrich (Shameless, The West Wing, Third Watch).

