Dark Winds EP George RR Martin Offers Season 4 Update in New Blog Post

AMC's Dark Winds EP George R. R. Martin offered some updates on how things are looking with the now-filming fourth season.

Even with more than enough twists and turns remaining in the third season of AMC's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds, it's never too early to get some intel on how things are going with the already-green-lit fourth season. Earlier today, EP George R. R. Martin (GRRM) offered an update in his latest Not A Blog entry ("Rolling Rolling Rolling"). After praising the third season and how it's been received by both viewers and critics, GRRM confirmed that the fourth season would also run eight episodes and that filming was already underway "just north of Santa Fe, at Camel Rock Studios." In addition, McClarnon is directing the opening episode of the upcoming season. "Kiowa, Bernadette, Chris Eyre, Stephen Paul Judd, New Mexico's amazing landscapes… lots of reasons to watch this one if you haven't done so already," GRRM added.

AMC's Dark Winds Season 3: An Overview

Set six months after the second season finale, Season 3 sees Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigating the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but comes across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

