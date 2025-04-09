Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bearnard, Until Tales

Bearnard Confirms May Release Date For Nintendo Switch

Take off on a new adventure featuring this tiny widdle guy and his bow and arrow, as Bearnard will hit the Nintendo Switch next month

Article Summary Discover Bearnard's epic journey as a master archer in a story-driven physics-based adventure.

Engage in dynamic battles using over 60 powerful cards and strategic moves to outwit enemies.

Explore 8-bit inspired biomes filled with hidden secrets and challenging puzzles to solve.

Utilize physics-based tactics with Bearnard's bow and arrow to overcome foes and obstacles.

Indie game developer and publisher Untold Tales have revealed the official release date for Bearnard, as it will arrive in early May. This is a single-player story-driven physics adventure game where you'll solve puzzles and fight enemies in creative ways using your bow and arrow with a mix of powerful cards and turn-based battles. The game will be released on May 9 for Nintendo Switch, but before that, enjoy the trailer here.

Bearnard

Step into the furry paws of Bearnard, a master archer and reluctant hero. He embarks on an epic adventure to begrudgingly reclaim a legendary bow and defend his woodland home. In this single-player, story-driven journey, you'll explore diverse landscapes, battle countless enemies, solve physics-based puzzles, and meet a cast of quirky characters. Collect and unleash powerful cards in turn-based battles, carefully strategizing each move to outwit and overcome your foes.

In-Depth Card Play and Strategy: Discover and wield over 60+ powerful cards, transforming every battle into a dynamic, ever-evolving puzzle. Whether it's arrow-charging power-ups, life-saving healing, armor-stealing attacks, defensive traps, or crowd control, there's a card for every situation. Combine elemental cards to create devastating combos.

Become a Master Archer to Dish Out Your Cards: In battles, you don't just play cards, you need to hit your foes with that perfect bullseye arrow too. Luckily Bearnard is a master of the bow and arrow. Carefully aim each shot, use physics to your advantage, and master intricate adjustments to land the right shots.

An 8-Bit Era-Inspired Platforming Adventure: Visually inspired by classic 8-bit platformers that started a gaming revolution, Bearnard takes you through lush forests, abandoned mines, snowy mountains, towering castles, and dark dungeons.. Each biome is filled with its own challenges and lurking evil.

Discover Secrets and Harness Physics to Defeat Your Foes: Bearnard's world is filled with hidden secrets and puzzles that require both skill and thinking. Shoot arrows at levers to open hidden passages, trigger platforms to launch yourself to new heights, or use the environment to your advantage—drop chandeliers on enemies, throw crates for crushing blows, and manipulate physics to gain the upper hand in battle.

