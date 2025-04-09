Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged:

Carrie: Flanagan's Stephen King Adapt Reportedly Casts Howell, Agudong

Reports are Mike Flanagan's series adapt of Stephen King's Carrie has tapped Summer H. Howell as the lead and Siena Agudong in a key role.

When we last checked in with director Mike Flanagan to see how things were going with his series adaptation of bestselling author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel Carrie, it was November 2024 – and things were sounding very promising. Offering an update on social media, Flanagan shared that the writers' room was already six weeks into crafting the eight-episode series. Now – though an official series green light hasn't been released by Prime Video – Variety is reporting that Flanagan has found his lead in Summer H. Howell ("Chucky" films), with Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) for the series regular role of bully-turned-attemmpted-friend Sue Snell.

With filming being eyed for this summer in Vancouver, the streaming series adaptation is being described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers."

Though other adaptations and follow-ups would follow, in terms of adapting King's coming-of-age story, most thoughts turn to Brian De Palma's 1976 Carrie, with Sissy Spacek (Carrie White) and the late Piper Laurie (Margaret White) still earning praise for the depth and intensity of their respective performances. In terms of what came after, we had 1999's The Rage: Carrie 2, followed by 2002's television film starring Angela Bettis – which was meant to serve as a backdoor pilot for a series that never happened. In 2013, Chloë Grace Moretz played the title character in a remake stemming from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lawrence D. Cohen and produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Screen Gems. Flanagan and Trevor Macy are also in the midst of tackling an adaptation of King's epic "The Dark Tower saga," one that will incorporate series and films.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!