Disney Illusion Island Will Be Headed To Multiple Platforms

After having already been out on the Nintendo Switch over over a year, Disney Illusion Island will head to PC and other consoles

Nighthawk Interactive and Dlala Studios are finally releasing Disney Illusion Island onto other platforms after being on Switch for over a year. This new version of the game is now called Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends, and will essentially be the Nintendo Switch version ith all of the updates, bonus content, and all-new extras all in a single title. We have more info and the trailer here, as the game will be released on May 30 in North America and June 27 in Europe for PS5, XSX|S, and PC for GOG and Steam.

Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends

Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends takes players on exciting adventure as they run, jump, swim and swing their way through beautifully hand-drawn biomes in order to save the mysterious island of Monoth. Players can choose from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy as they meet unlikely allies, defeat peculiar foes and uncover hidden secrets on a solo journey or with up to three friends. Adventurers who make the trek to Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends will experience:

Timeless Characters: Play as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck or Goofy to unlock special abilities for puzzles and boss battles, and enjoy each character's bright and unique personality.

Play as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck or Goofy to unlock special abilities for puzzles and boss battles, and enjoy each character's bright and unique personality. Solo and Team – up Adventures: Embark on a solo mission to save Monoth, or band together with up to three friends for some classic couch co-op to utilize unique multiplayer skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart gifting hug.

– Embark on a solo mission to save Monoth, or band together with up to three friends for some classic couch co-op to utilize unique multiplayer skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart gifting hug. Three Stunning Biomes : Travel to and explore the three biomes of Monoth – the botanical overgrowth of Pavonia, the logic-defying structures of Gizmopolis and the galactic oceans of Astrono – as you recover three stolen Tomes that protect the island.

: Travel to and explore the three biomes of Monoth – the botanical overgrowth of Pavonia, the logic-defying structures of Gizmopolis and the galactic oceans of Astrono – as you recover three stolen Tomes that protect the island. Tucked Away Secrets: Uncover special items including Mickey Memorabilia, the collectible cards, known as Tokuns, and glimmering Glimts, by exploring every nook and cranny to find hidden areas throughout the island.

Uncover special items including Mickey Memorabilia, the collectible cards, known as Tokuns, and glimmering Glimts, by exploring every nook and cranny to find hidden areas throughout the island. New Free Content: Go on the hunt with the help of Scrooge and the brand-new ability – Dig! C.A.S.H. in for permanent upgrades to help you explore in Cave Adventuring Scavenger Hunt.*

