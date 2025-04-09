Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary: Here's Our Season 4 Episode 21: "Rally" Preview

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of ABC's Abbott Elementary (S04E21: "Rally), we have a look ahead to S04E22: "Please Touch Museum."

Could this be the week that Ava (Janelle James) gets her job back? Will being interim principal make or break Gregory (Tyler James Williams)? It looks like we might be getting some answers tonight with ABC and series creator Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary S04E21: "Rally," -and we have a preview rundown for the episode waiting for you below. Along with the official overview, we have the promo trailer and image gallery to pass along. In addition, we have a look ahead to what comes next with the official overview for April 16th's S04E22: "Please Touch Museum."

Abbott Elementary S4E21: "Rally," E22: "Please Touch Museum" Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 21: "Rally " – Ava and the Abbott teachers go to the district to plead for Ava's job back. Meanwhile, Gregory handles duties as interim principal.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 22: "Please Touch Museum " – Abbott Elementary goes on a schoolwide field trip to the Please Touch Museum, which has some of the older kids skeptical.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce it.

