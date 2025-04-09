Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Werewolf By Night
A New Werewolf By Night From Marvel & Michael Giacchino In July 2025
A new Werewolf By Night from Marvel and Michael Giacchino, Blood Moon Rise, will be out for July 2025
Michael Giacchino, director of Marvel Studios' Special Presentation Werewolf by Night, teams up with artist David Messina for Werewolf By Night: Blood Moon Rise, a new comic book one-shot arriving in July. The comic will also have a backup story by current Werewolf By Night writer Jason Loo.
WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD MOON RISE #1
Written by MICHAEL GIACCHINO & JASON LOO
Art by DAVID MESSINA
Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM
On Sale 7/30
"Michael Giacchino, director of Marvel Studios' Special Presentation Werewolf by Night, will write WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD MOON RISE, a new Marvel comic book hitting stands in July. The Academy Award-winning composer made his directorial debut in the acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe special. Now, he teams up with artist David Messina (Ultimate Spider-Man) to deliver another tale of terror starring Jack Russell—this time set in the Marvel Comics universe!"
"WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD MOON RISE spotlights what makes Werewolf By Night such a captivating Marvel icon, with over fifty years of comics history – and a hundred times as many bodies in his wake! In addition to Giacchino's story that pits the tortured hero against Dracula, the one-shot will also have a backup story by Jason Loo, writer of the current Werewolf By Night: Red Band comic series, celebrating the character's history and future along with various bonus material.
"It could be a lost story from the original run, in a way," Giacchino told EW. "There's a fun twist to it that I think is going to be really interesting for people who are into Jack Russell and that lore."
In 1953, Marvel's predecessor Atlas Comics published a five-page short story titled "Werewolf by Night!" in Marvel Tales #116. With the relaxation of the Comics Code Authority's rules in 1971, it became possible for the first time to publish code-approved comic books with werewolves. The Jack Russell version of Werewolf by Night first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #2 in 1972 by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog.