Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Teaser: Stabler/Benson Reunion

Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson reunites with Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler in Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime Episode 502.

Article Summary Stabler and Benson reunite in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 on Peacock and NBC.

Exciting teaser released featuring a crossover with Law & Order: SVU.

Season 5 explores cross-border smuggling, terrorism, and a vengeful crime family.

Christopher Meloni leads a stellar cast with guest star Mariska Hargitay.

With only about a week to go until Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime makes its debut on Peacock with a two-episode fifth season return on April 17th, a lot of fans have been wondering if the show being on streaming would impact its crossing over with the rest of the "Law & Order" universe. Well, Peacock put that concern to rest earlier today with a teaser and a set of images previewing Mariska Hargitay's guest-starring appearance as Capt. Olivia Benson during the season's second episode. In addition to Peacock, the fifth season's opening episode will also air on April 17th at 10 pm on NBC, following a crossover event between Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU ("A mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder. When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes").

Along with Meloni and guest star Hargitay, the series also stars Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell, Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes, and Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers – with Ellen Burstyn making a return as Bernadette Stabler. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Now, here's a look at a teaser for Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5:

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

