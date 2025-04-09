Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 E14: "Mad About Murder" Trailer; New S07E13 Images

Along with the promo trailer for ABC's The Rookie S07E14: "Mad About Murder," we have new images released from S07E13: "Three Billboards."

A new image gallery from The Rookie S07E13: "Three Billboards" was released.

Tim investigates a dark web mystery in The Rookie S07E14.

In addition, check out the overview for S07E15: "A Deadly Secret."

While folks continue processing the fallout from this week's episode, we have a little "clean-up" and previewing that we need to get done. First up, we have a follow-up image gallery for ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E13: "Three Billboards," followed by an official overview and newly-added promo trailer for next week's S07E14: "Mad About Murder" – as Tim (Eric Winter) gets grilled on his and Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) future plans and John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) deal with a deadly blast from the past. Following that, check out the official overview for the episode after that, April 22nd's S07E15: "A Deadly Secret."

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 14 & 15 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14: "Mad About Murder" – Tim (Eric Winter) receives a strange message, launching a larger investigation into the dark web. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) works to take down a popular podcast, and Miles (Deric Augustine) helps update the department's training videos.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15: "A Deadly Secret" – Documentary filmmakers interview the LAPD on a complicated missing person's case connected to John (Nathan Fillion).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

