The Last Spell Reveals New Elves Of Amberwald DLC

The Last Spell has revealed a brand-new DLC coming later this month, as Elves of Amberwald has new content, weapons, challenges, and more

Article Summary Discover Elves of Amberwald DLC for The Last Spell, packed with new content, mechanics, and a fresh map.

Explore Amberwald’s living forest and play as the new Elven class with unique abilities and strategies.

Elves of Amberwald offers three new weapons and strategy-enhancing Seeds mechanic for dynamic gameplay.

Free update on April 22 brings Apocalypse 2.0, balancing changes, and much-requested quality of life upgrades.

Nacon and Ishtar Games revealed their latest DLC coming to The Last Spell, as Elves of Amberwald will arrive later this month. The new content brings with it a new piece of the story complete with brand-new challenges, new mechanics, a new set of weapons, multiple tools, an all-new map, and a new race to join with your team of heroes. Plus a free update for the game for those who don't have the case for a new DLC. We have the finer details below as it arrives on April 22.

The Last Spell – Elves of Amberwal

Elves of Amberwald adds a brand new map with the living forest of Amberwald, where the trees feed off the blood of its foes, where vast magical roots run beneath your heroes' feet, and where nightfall ignites the land with life, vengeance, and vitriol toward any who threaten it or its people. The new DLC also introduces Elves as a brand new playable character class, with their mastery of nature, the hunt, and a new defensive Seeds mechanic giving players unique opportunities to turn the tide of battle.

The Last Spell's evil hordes remain as ruthless and hard-hitting as ever, but Elves of Amberwald, like Dwarves of Runenberg (the game's first DLC offering) before it, brings refreshing new strategic options for tackling the game's malevolent monsters. Harness the magic of the forest to your advantage, experiment with three brand new Elven weapons, and Seed the battlefield with traps galore as you take on a new challenge within the game's established, deeply rewarding framework.

Also dropping on April 22 is a free The Last Spell base game update that sees big changes to the Apocalypse system with Apocalypse 2.0, bringing more personalized difficulty options. Alongside this, a highly requested update to game balancing will see weapons, perks, and Dwarves Perks balancing, as well as quality of life upgrades and bug fixes for smoother play.

