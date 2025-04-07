Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", house of the dragon

GRRM Teases "Something" on April 8th or 9th; "Seven Kingdoms" Update

George R.R. Martin (GRRM) teased "something" being announced on April 8th or 9th (no, not THAT) and updated A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

With writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin (GRRM) and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set to hit screens later this year, GRRM had some thoughts to share in his latest Not A Blog post ("Rolling Rolling Rolling"). But before we get to his thoughts on the upcoming six-episode live-action series adaptation of GRRM's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" stories (1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword" & 2010's 'The Mystery Knight"), GRRM dropped a ten-ton tease that "something" was going to be happening on April 8th ("Or maybe on April 9") – but it doesn't have anything to do with The Winds of Winter, the sixth novel in "A Song of Ice & Fire" saga.

"Please don't start any rumors to that effect. I am so tired of having to issue denials every time some offhand comment of mine, most having nothing to do with WINDS, somehow convinces half the internet that the book is imminent. It's not. No. (Maybe I need to stop making offhand comments)," GRRM added. "So calm down. (Until April 8, anyway. Then you can get excited all over again, but for an entirely different reason." In terms of "Knight," GRRM likes what he saw from the latest episode cuts. "It's looking good, I think. I love it lots, but I'm not one to judge," GRRM wrote, adding that "Ira Parker and his team are huddled together beating out 'The Sworn Sword,' the second Dunk and Egg adventure."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

With production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms having officially wrapped, the series also stars Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, My Lady Jane) as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks (Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas (How To Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer, and Danny Webb (The Regime, The Dig) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree.

In addition, Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") is directing the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer – with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) set to direct the season's other three episodes. Written and executive-produced by Martin and Parker – with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive-producing.

