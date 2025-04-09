Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Faun Town, Youle Fun

Faun Town Confirmed For Steam Release Next Week

After having run a successful demo back in February, Faun Town has been confirmed for release on PC via Steam, happening next week

Article Summary Faun Town releases on Steam next week, after a successful demo in February.

Explore a mysterious island, build a farm, and solve ancient puzzles.

Craft, automate, and optimize production with advanced technology.

Strategic battles await against alien creatures on a puzzle-filled island.

Indie game developer Youle Fun and publisher 2P Games have confirmed the release date for their latest game, Faun Town. In case you forgot about this one, the game has you crashlanding on an island with no memory of who you were, but you do know how to put a farm and more together as you'll survive, thrive, and solve ancient puzzles about what's happening on this island all at the same time. The game had a demo during Steam Next Fest that was super successful, and now they're ready to unleash the full game, as it arrives on April 16, 2025.

Crashland on a mysterious yet peaceful island with no memories. Establish a base of operations, expand into a cozy farmland, and eventually a full-on production encampment. Traverse jungles, deserts, canyons, and mazes when scavenging for resources to repair the damaged ship. You'll construct machines, set up power grids, and expand your land. Progress from simple manual crafting to advanced automated production, from basic wood to futuristic warp coils. Continuously upgrade your technology, scale up your production, and manage different types of robots for tasks like manufacturing, gathering, and farming. Use the global management system to optimize efficiency and push your production to the limit.

Immerse yourself in peaceful island living—farm, mine, chop wood, cook, and fish at your leisure. Explore the island and encounter various pets that might just become your companions with a simple offering. Unlock plant gene modifications, advance your tech, and guide the evolution of your robots. Use your ingenuity to construct mysterious medical pods and repair your broken ship. Take on strategic real-time tower defense challenges! Bring a range of unique towers with you, and use the island's diverse landscapes—jungles, deserts, canyons, and mazes—to set up your defenses. Face off against alien creatures lurking in the wild in fast-paced, action-packed battles! A town of devout followers, elusive monsters, cryptic notes, eerie underground chambers, and blood-stained rituals—all part of a hidden story. As you piece together the clues, you'll uncover a shadowy past—and it's up to you to solve the island's deepest mysteries…

