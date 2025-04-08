Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: Our S03E13 "One of Us Now" Preview; Season 3 Update

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, we also have a look ahead to S03E14 and S03E15.

As Will (Ramón Rodríguez) continues digging things up, things that the Olas Collective would prefer to stay buried, this week's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's recently renewed Will Trent hints that a whole lot of things could come to a head tonight. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for S03E13: "One of Us Now" – but that's not all! We're also giving you a chance to look ahead with overviews for S03E14: "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine" (April 15th) and S03E15: "The Most Beautiful, Fierce, Smart, Powerful Creature in the Whole World" (April 22nd).

Will Trent Season 3 Episodes 13-15 Previews

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 13: "One of Us Now" – Will (Ramón Rodríguez) digs deeper into Olas Collective, reporting shocking truths to Amanda (Sonja Sohn). Meanwhile, the APD closes in on the cult's leaders, setting the stage for a showdown that could turn everything upside down. Written by Juliet Lashinsky-Revene.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 14: "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine" – When Rafael (Antwayn Hopper) turns to Will (Ramón Rodríguez) after his grandmother's sudden death, they're forced to confront their painful pasts while navigating present life-threatening dangers. Written by Daniel T. Thomsen.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 15: "The Most Beautiful, Fierce, Smart, Powerful Creature in the Whole World" – Amanda (Sonja Sohn) and Evelyn Mitchell's (LisaGay Hamilton) idyllic getaway takes a dark turn when a shocking murder is discovered at their luxury resort. Meanwhile, back home, Angie (Erika Christensen) faces the emotional strain of a family member's unstable health conditions.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!