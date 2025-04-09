Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: racism, Uncannny X-Men

A New Racism Allegory In Today's X-Men Comics From Marvel (XSpoilers)

A new racism allegory rears its ugly head in today's X-Men comics from Marvel, with Uncanny X-Men #13 (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Explore a new racism allegory in Uncanny X-Men #13, set in 1920s America with mutant history and prejudice.

The Green Book parallels highlight mutants' struggle with discrimination and coded messages.

Discover mutant-based slurs like "moonflyers," reflecting racial tensions in Marvel's X-Men universe.

Iconic characters like Laura Kinney and Jean Grey face prejudice while navigating mutant oppression.

It is a tale as old as time for Marvel Comics. Draw a parallel between the plight of black Americans and their fictional mutants. Just don't do it like Kitty Pryde once did. And then did again. Uncanny X-Men looks to The Green Book, the issues Black Americans faced travelling the country where different hostels, bars and restaurants might give them a terrible reception, with simple codes used to symbolise danger or safety. And in doing so, giving us a hidden history of mutantism in America, one hundred years ago.

Along with some new language, abhorrents, moonflyers, johnny devils… and the preferred form, mutates. Because it's one thing to be a mutant, and another to be a black mutant in 1920s America. While over in Laura Kinney: Wolverine #7, they are just playing up that mutant prejudice to get the stupid humans to do whatever it is they want.

You're not making the situation better, Bucky. Well, Iron Man continues to do his best for all kinds of relations over in Storm #7

I wonder how many secret children he is paying maintenance for (or not)? While it seems that the government secret services in the 1920s didn't have the close connections with the mutants that it had with Professor X in the sixties… or, of course, that was with white mutants.

Jean Grey in Phoenix #10 has more lofty concerns but is very keen to bring them down to Earth.

Aside from in Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #12 when she seems to be able to do it all herself…

Well, at least she isn't Thor. And as the US Government give their black mutants a traditional Southern welcome, a new mutant history is established…

…as is a new mutant slur. "Moonflyers".

