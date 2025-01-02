Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alexi Hawley, The Recruit

The Recruit Season 2 Sends Owen to South Korea (Official Trailer)

Set to hit screens on January 30th, check out the official trailer for Netflix and Alexi Hawley's Noah Centineo-starring The Recruit.

When the second season of Netflix and Alexi Hawley's (ABC's The Rookie) Noah Centineo-starring The Recruit hits our screens on January 30th, don't expect things to get off to a quiet start. "Owen's headspace is complete chaos," shared Centineo about what's to come, which picks up directly from the finale of the first season. "He has just witnessed Max — the former CIA asset whom he almost died multiple times trying to protect — get shot by her daughter Nichka. Owen is wondering how in the hell he is going to survive the next few seconds of his life." Hawley added, "This show lives in propulsion. So we immediately throw Owen in the deep end, which is where he's the most fun. It seemed like a great way to start Season 2 — and then we just never let our foot off the gas."

When the hit streaming series returns, Owen (Centineo) finds himself pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency. Now, we have a look at the official trailer and an updated image gallery that give a better sense of the scope of the danger that Owen finds himself in – and how he's going to need some help if he hopes to survive.

The Recruit Season 2 Cast: What You Need to Know

Returning for the second season of Netflix's The Recruit are Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland, Aarti Mann as Violet Ebner, Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens, Fivel Stewart as Hannah Copeland, Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber, Kaylah Zander as Amelia Salazar, Maddie Hasson as Nichka Lashin, Angel Parker as Dawn Gilbane, Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence, Jesse Collin as Dodge, and Nathan Fillion as CIA Director Alton West. Here's a rundown of who's set to join them this season and what you need to know about them:

Teo Yoo (Past Lives, Love to Hate You) as Jang Kyun, a clever and driven South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent. Highly skilled with a subversive sense of humor, he's willing to do anything to protect those he cares about.

Young-Ah Kim as Grace, a savvy senior intelligence officer and single mother who's under increasing pressure to discover what the CIA is up to in South Korea.

Felix Solis as Tom Wallace, a senior diplomat in the State Department tasked with bringing American hostages home, and he'll talk to anyone — even America's worst enemies –– to get them back safe.

James Purefoy as Oliver Bonner-Jones, a rich, charming British businessman who lives somewhere between the legal and illegal.

Shin Do-hyun as Yoo Jin Lee, a free-spirited young woman with a childhood connection to Owen.

Sanghee Lee as Nan Hee, a passionate and nurturing Korean aid worker with a sly sense of humor.

Omar Maskati as Jae King, a jet-setting rich kid with a charming and affable personality.

Brooke Smith as Marcy Potter, a seasoned and serious CIA counterespionage group officer leading a crucial investigation.

Devika Bhise as Juno Marsh, an eager CIA counterespionage group officer whose buttoned-up persona masks a wild side.

Alana Hawley Purvis as Amanda Fern, a stern and by-the-book CIA station chief in Seoul who's resistant to taking any instructions from a CIA operative.

Created by series showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley, Netflix's The Recruit is executive-produced by Noah Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, Charlie Ebersol, and Julian Holmes. Stemming from Lionsgate Television, the lineup of directors for Season 2 includes Julian Holmes (201, 205), Jessica Yu (202), Viet Nguyen (203), John Hyams (204), and Hawley (206). Writers for the second season include Hawley, Maya Goldsmith, George Ghanem, Brian Oh, Sue Chung, and Hadi Deeb.

