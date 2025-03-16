Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Ep. 2 Preview: The Search for Eli

With a new episode of HBO and series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, and Edi Patterson-starring The Righteous Gemstones, here's our preview for S04E02: "You Hurled Me Into the Very Heart of the Seas."

You have to give it to HBO and series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones. Kicking the fourth and final season with a Civil War-set backstory on the Gemstone family that saw Bradley Cooper portraying Elijah Gemstone was definitely something viewers didn't see coming. But it looks like it's back to story's present in S04E02: "You Hurled Me Into the Very Heart of the Seas," as The Gemstone siblings go searching for dear old dad and Aimee-Leigh's (Jennifer Nettles) longtime best friend Lori (Megan Mullally) re-enters the scene.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 2 Preview

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 2: "You Hurled Me Into the Very Heart of the Seas" – The Gemstone siblings set out to find their missing father; the family reunites with Aimee-Leigh's (Jennifer Nettles) longtime best friend, Lori (Megan Mullally). Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride, here's a preview of tonight's episode:

"I knew it would be a tough role because this show is obviously an ensemble," McBride shared during a panel earlier this month, discussing the risk they were taking by starting the season with a prequel story instead of jumping right into the action. "There are so many incredible actors here that the audience is showing up for, and to invite the audience back after the show's been off for a little bit and to show up and not be any of these beautiful faces, it just had to be somebody who was more beautiful than all of us."

In terms of who would play the role of the Gemstone ancestor, McBride and fellow EP Brandon James discussed the character and the type of actor it would be that they should approach. "It was like, it needs to be somebody that has some real charisma and charm to pull off this turn with this character, someone that the audience won't mind going on this journey with, and somebody that can hold the entire thing on their own shoulders. And I think I just threw away, flippantly, somebody like Bradley Cooper," McBride revealed. "And Brandon was like, 'Well, we should just ask him.'"

And ask him, they did – with Cooper wasting little time letting them know he was interested. But while some actors immerse themselves in getting to know a series before joining, Cooper went the opposite route. "What was interesting is he [Cooper] had actually never seen 'Gemstones' before, and then he didn't want to watch it until we were done shooting because he didn't want to have it influence his performance – which I thought was pretty smart," McBride noted. "Surprisingly, I think he feels like a Gemstone regardless of him not seeing you beforehand."

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

