The Rookie/Feds Crossover Preview Images, Overviews & Trailer Released

Considering just how well things are going for ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie and Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds, you wouldn't think there would be a need for the shows to crossover so early in their returns. But if there's any threat deadly enough to bring both teams together, it's serial killer Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching). And this time around, she has Bailey (Jenna Dewan) in her sights, forcing Nolan (Fillion) into a potential no-win situation. And that's just a small part of what you can expect from The Rookie S05E04 "The Choice" (Sunday, October 16th) and The Rookie: Feds S01E04 "To Die For." Now here's a look at the preview images & overviews for both episodes, as well as a trailer for the crossover event.

Here's a Look at The Rookie & The Rookie: Feds Crossover Event

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4 "The Choice": Rosalind returns with a vengeance, and Bailey's life is left hanging in the balance. With a ticking clock, the LAPD and the FBI join forces, and Officer John Nolan is forced to make a deadly decision after a harrowing ultimatum. The first episode of the two-part crossover was written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Bill Roe.

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 4 "To Die For": When the team splits up to question a suspect's father, Simone (Nash-Betts) and Laura (Britt Robertson) discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes. Following this lead, the team heads to Tucson to save the suspect's newest target. Meanwhile, sparks fly between Laura and her former colleague as they debate the killer's motive. The second episode of the two-part crossover was written by Nick Hurwitz.