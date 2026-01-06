Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Goes Global Tonight! Our S08E01: "Czech Mate" Preview

Here's a look at tonight's return of ABC's The Rookie, S08E01: "Czech Mate," and our look at S08E02: "Fast Andy" and S08E03: "The Red Place."

Article Summary The Rookie Season 8 kicks off tonight with S08E01 "Czech Mate" as the LAPD, FBI, and Interpol team up in Prague.

Major changes are teased for Chenford, with showrunner Alexi Hawley hinting at big developments this season.

Get early previews and overviews for upcoming episodes S08E02 "Fast Andy" and S08E03 "The Red Place."

New global storylines and high-stakes threats propel The Rookie into an action-packed eighth season.

From going global in the season opener to teases about significant changes ahead for "Chenford" to Showrunner Alexi Hawley promising a whole lot of "new" for this go-around, there's a whole lot for fans of ABC's Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and Deric Augustine-starring The Rookie to be excited about. Well, the waiting is over, and the action kicks off tonight – and that's where we come in. We've got an official overview, image gallery, and more for tonight's season premiere, S08E01: "Czech Mate." In addition, we have official overviews for S08E02: "Fast Andy" and S08E03: "The Red Place" waiting for you below (and even the cast dropping some last-minute Season 8 teases):

The Rookie Season 8 Episodes 1-3 Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" – The LAPD, FBI, and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.

There's nothing like a day on the job. #TheRookie returns Tuesday, January 6 on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/t1CSgdBfSp — The Rookie (@therookie) December 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" – When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles's instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place" – Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles visits a familiar face.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!