The Rookie Season 8 Premiere Is "Must-See for Chenford Fans": Hawley

The Rookie Showrunner Alexi Hawley teased what Season 8 has in store for Tim and Lucy, and that "Chenford" might be getting some help.

Tim and Lucy's relationship will get a boost from familiar faces eager to help them reconnect.

Expect real communication and unresolved issues to be addressed between Tim and Lucy.

The Season 8 opener sets up new drama, complications, and a fun, emotional ride for fans.

With less than a week to go until ABC and Alexi Hawley's Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and Deric Augustine-starring The Rookie returns for its eighth season, Hawley has some very promising things to share about what the future holds for Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) that should a lot of "Chenford" fans happy. In fact, it sounds like the couple is going to get some help from some very familiar faces to make their reunions a reality.

"I think the premiere is a must-see for Chenford fans. I'll say that. I think that there's some real communication that still needs to happen between the two of them. Again, I'm very protective of the breakup journey because I do feel like there were a lot of real underlying issues at stake that needed to be explored, and I didn't want to just cheap out on it. But I do think that we are heading, as I think I told you before, in a positive direction. So then, what does that look like, and what sort of complications and drama can we bring to them down the road?" Hawley shared when asked where "Chenford" stands heading into Season 8.

And it sounds like Tim and Lucy will be getting some help in finding their way back to one another, with Celina (Chavez), Lopez (Diaz), Miles (Augustine), and others taking a more hands-on approach. "I will admit that I liked the idea that it's not just our Chenford fans that have become frustrated, that some of our characters on the show were equally frustrated by the lack of, honestly, just sitting down and talking about stuff. It's a very fun storyline in the premiere about sort of the machinations to get where everyone wants to go," the showrunner explained.

The Rookie S08E01: "Czech Mate" & S08E02: "Fast Andy" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" – The LAPD, FBI, and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" – When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles's instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

