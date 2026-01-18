Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Moves to Mondays with S08E04: "Cut and Run": Overview

With ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie moving to Mondays, check out the official overview for Jan. 26th's S08E04: "Cut and Run."

S08E04 "Cut and Run" sees Nolan and Bailey witness a public murder and leap into action.

Angela and Wesley face a pivotal life decision that could change their relationship's future.

Get the official overview, episode previews, and insight into what’s next for The Rookie Season 8.

It's not that every episode overview for ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie isn't special, but S08E04: "Cut and Run" has a lot more meaning behind it for viewers. The January 26th episode marks the hit series' move to Monday nights at 10 pm ET. But between a murder in public and a potentially life-altering decision for one couple, the series doesn't look like it's going to miss a beat.

The Rookie S08E03: "The Red Place" & S08E04 "Cut and Run" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place" – Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles visits a familiar face.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run" – While out in the city, Nolan and Bailey witness a murder in public and immediately spring into action in the hopes of finding the person responsible. Meanwhile, Angela and Wesley have a big life decision that may affect their future.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

