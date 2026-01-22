Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S08E05: "The Network" Overview, S08E04 Promo Released

Check out a promo for ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S08E04: "Cut and Run" and the official overview for S08E05: "The Network."

Article Summary Promo for The Rookie S08E04 "Cut and Run" highlights a shocking public murder and personal dilemmas.

Official overview released for S08E05 "The Network" teases Grey's hunt to expose a sprawling criminal enterprise.

Also, Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina investigate a puzzling officer-involved shooting.

Catch up on all the latest action and drama as The Rookie continues in its new Monday night timeslot next week.

After hitting us in our "feels" hard this week, we're back with a quick heads-up on what's still to come this season with ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. Along with an official overview and promo for S08E04: "Cut and Run" (the first episode in the show's new Monday night timeslot), we've added an overview for S08E05: "The Network." While Grey (Richard T. Jones) looks to a familiar face to help break a criminal network, Nolan (Nathan Fillion), Miles (Deric Augustine), Lucy (Melissa O'Neil), and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves with more questions than answers regarding a mysterious officer-involved shooting.

The Rookie S08E04 "Cut and Run" & S08E05 "The Network" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run" – While out in the city, Nolan and Bailey witness a murder in public and immediately spring into action in the hopes of finding the person responsible. Meanwhile, Angela and Wesley have a big life decision that may affect their future.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 5: "The Network" – Lieutenant Grey and the FBI task force enlist the help of an old colleague to uncover a criminal network; while Nolan, Miles, Lucy and Celina respond to a mysterious officer involved shooting.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

